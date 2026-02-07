US-India Trade Accord: Paving New Avenues Amid Russian Oil Controversy

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced Saturday that the Ministry of External Affairs will provide updates on India's procurement of Russian oil. When questioned about halting the purchases, a step reportedly encouraged by the US, Goyal deferred, emphasizing that the MEA would be the authoritative voice on the matter.

The announcement followed news of an interim US-India trade agreement aimed at fortifying economic ties. This pact includes a pledge for zero-duty export of Indian agricultural products to the US, a move expected to benefit Indian farmers and MSMEs while ensuring no tariff reductions for US agricultural imports into India. Goyal confirmed that genetically modified foods would not enter the Indian market.

The agreement outlines a reciprocal 18 percent tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods, spanning textiles, apparel, and more. Upon successful execution, these tariffs are poised for future removal, potentially reviving an ailing gem and jewelry sector highlighted by GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali. The US remains a significant market for Indian exports.

