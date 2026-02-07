Left Menu

Blaze in Srinagar Fish Farm Under Control

A fire erupted in a fish farm building owned by Jammu and Kashmir's Fisheries Department at Nehru Park, Srinagar. Fire officials confirmed the blaze has been controlled. Further details are still awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:29 IST
Blaze in Srinagar Fish Farm Under Control
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a fish farm building belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Fisheries Department in the Nehru Park locality of Srinagar, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Emergency services responded promptly, and a Fire Department spokesperson reported to ANI that the flames have been successfully brought under control.

Additional information and the cause of the fire are yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice After 15 Years: Convictions in Sub-Inspector's Murder

Justice After 15 Years: Convictions in Sub-Inspector's Murder

 India
2
Suryakumar's Heroics Steer India to Victory in T20 World Cup Opener

Suryakumar's Heroics Steer India to Victory in T20 World Cup Opener

 Global
3
Cultural Ties Shine as PM Modi Visits Malaysia

Cultural Ties Shine as PM Modi Visits Malaysia

 Malaysia
4
Court Declares Delhi Rice Firm Promoters as Fugitive Economic Offenders

Court Declares Delhi Rice Firm Promoters as Fugitive Economic Offenders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026