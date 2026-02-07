Blaze in Srinagar Fish Farm Under Control
A fire erupted in a fish farm building owned by Jammu and Kashmir's Fisheries Department at Nehru Park, Srinagar. Fire officials confirmed the blaze has been controlled. Further details are still awaited.
Emergency services responded promptly, and a Fire Department spokesperson reported to ANI that the flames have been successfully brought under control.
Additional information and the cause of the fire are yet to be disclosed by the authorities.
