Amid continued violence and geopolitical tension, Washington has proposed talks between Moscow and Kyiv in Miami with the aim of concluding the war in Ukraine by this summer, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. This development follows two days of U.S.-brokered discussions in Abu Dhabi.

The discussions, though unable to produce a major breakthrough, did result in the agreement to exchange 157 prisoners of war each, reviving such swaps after a five-month halt. Further discussions include a ceasefire focusing on energy infrastructure, but vulnerabilities persist with Russia launching attacks on Ukraine's energy grid.

As tensions simmer, Ukrainian intelligence has reported strikes on Russian facilities, aiming to alleviate attacks on Ukrainian cities. Meanwhile, proposed economic cooperations between Moscow and Washington, potentially worth trillions, continue to stir debate, emphasizing the enduring complexities of territorial disputes between Ukraine and Russia.

