Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Assembly to Discuss Revenue Deficit and Budget in New Session

The 11th session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to begin on February 16, 2026. Key topics include the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) issue and state budget discussions. A special session was not convened as planned, despite the financial strains highlighted by the 16th Finance Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:18 IST
Himachal Pradesh Assembly to Discuss Revenue Deficit and Budget in New Session
Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania during 2025 monsoon session in Shimla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is gearing up for its 11th session, scheduled to commence on February 16, 2026, as announced by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. The session will tackle pressing issues, including the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), recently discontinued as per the 16th Finance Commission's report.

Following a formal opening with the Governor's address at 2:00 pm, the assembly will dive into legislative business interspersed with obituary references. Specific focus is expected to center on financial and political topics crucial to the state's future, as per official sources.

The state government discarded plans for a special session, choosing instead to integrate discussions on RDG into the upcoming budget session. The move followed advice from Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed ongoing dialogue with the Opposition, emphasizing collaboration for the state's economic health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Declares Delhi Rice Firm Promoters as Fugitive Economic Offenders

Court Declares Delhi Rice Firm Promoters as Fugitive Economic Offenders

 India
2
Trump's Peace Board: A New Global Strategy?

Trump's Peace Board: A New Global Strategy?

 United States
3
Kuldeep Singh Sengar Seeks Supreme Court's Leniency in Unnao Case

Kuldeep Singh Sengar Seeks Supreme Court's Leniency in Unnao Case

 India
4
Mass Illness Strikes Tribal School: 70 Students Hospitalized

Mass Illness Strikes Tribal School: 70 Students Hospitalized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026