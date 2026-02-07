Himachal Pradesh Assembly to Discuss Revenue Deficit and Budget in New Session

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is gearing up for its 11th session, scheduled to commence on February 16, 2026, as announced by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. The session will tackle pressing issues, including the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), recently discontinued as per the 16th Finance Commission's report.

Following a formal opening with the Governor's address at 2:00 pm, the assembly will dive into legislative business interspersed with obituary references. Specific focus is expected to center on financial and political topics crucial to the state's future, as per official sources.

The state government discarded plans for a special session, choosing instead to integrate discussions on RDG into the upcoming budget session. The move followed advice from Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed ongoing dialogue with the Opposition, emphasizing collaboration for the state's economic health.

