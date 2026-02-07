Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Political Dynamics

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing the NDTV Profit Conclave 2026, highlighted the impact of the India-US interim trade deal, suggesting it boosts exporter confidence and opens new markets. While discussing GDP growth projections, she deferred to current estimates set by the chief economic advisor, underlining her general reluctance to alter these figures.

Sitharaman delved into economic themes, asserting that international fund movements are driven by both strategic and commercial considerations. She remarked on the complexities of foreign investment inflows, indicating that despite economic upticks, fund movements can be unpredictable.

Commenting on governmental financial measures, Sitharaman explained the recent hike in Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options as a deterrent, not a revenue strategy, aimed at curbing losses among investors.

Addressing the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency and real money gaming, Sitharaman assured oversight while shifting focus to Tamil Nadu's political sphere. She discussed the NDA's steadfastness against DMK's vulnerabilities, including actor Vijay's potential electoral influence.

Regarding the absence of budget allocation for the Chabahar port, she acknowledged its importance but offered no further details. Concluding, Sitharaman called for private sector engagement in India's growth, challenging external barriers while pledging government support.

