Left Menu

Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Political Dynamics

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the importance of the India-US trade deal for exporters’ confidence and market opportunities at the NDTV Profit Conclave 2026. She discussed foreign investment complexities, explained market measures like the STT increase, addressed issues on cryptocurrency, and weighed in on Tamil Nadu politics and private sector growth engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 23:03 IST
Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Political Dynamics
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing the NDTV Profit Conclave 2026, highlighted the impact of the India-US interim trade deal, suggesting it boosts exporter confidence and opens new markets. While discussing GDP growth projections, she deferred to current estimates set by the chief economic advisor, underlining her general reluctance to alter these figures.

Sitharaman delved into economic themes, asserting that international fund movements are driven by both strategic and commercial considerations. She remarked on the complexities of foreign investment inflows, indicating that despite economic upticks, fund movements can be unpredictable.

Commenting on governmental financial measures, Sitharaman explained the recent hike in Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options as a deterrent, not a revenue strategy, aimed at curbing losses among investors.

Addressing the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency and real money gaming, Sitharaman assured oversight while shifting focus to Tamil Nadu's political sphere. She discussed the NDA's steadfastness against DMK's vulnerabilities, including actor Vijay's potential electoral influence.

Regarding the absence of budget allocation for the Chabahar port, she acknowledged its importance but offered no further details. Concluding, Sitharaman called for private sector engagement in India's growth, challenging external barriers while pledging government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026