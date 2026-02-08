Revamping India's Agriculture: A Demand-Driven Transition

In a bid to revamp India's agriculture sector, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed transitioning to a demand-driven model, adapting to the country's changing dietary preferences.

Naidu stressed the importance of water conservation and the strategic linking of rivers as a solution to water scarcity and to increase agricultural productivity.

Emphasizing evolving nutritional needs, he highlighted a shift from carbohydrate-rich to protein-rich diets and the necessity for balanced nutrition to meet the demands of a health-conscious population.

(With inputs from agencies.)