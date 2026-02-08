Left Menu

Revamping India's Agriculture: A Demand-Driven Transition

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advocates for India's agriculture sector to become demand-driven and adapt to changing dietary preferences. He emphasizes conserving water resources and strategic river linking to enhance agricultural productivity, moving towards balanced nutrition and accommodating evolving health consciousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:01 IST
In a bid to revamp India's agriculture sector, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed transitioning to a demand-driven model, adapting to the country's changing dietary preferences.

Naidu stressed the importance of water conservation and the strategic linking of rivers as a solution to water scarcity and to increase agricultural productivity.

Emphasizing evolving nutritional needs, he highlighted a shift from carbohydrate-rich to protein-rich diets and the necessity for balanced nutrition to meet the demands of a health-conscious population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

