Revamping India's Agriculture: A Demand-Driven Transition
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advocates for India's agriculture sector to become demand-driven and adapt to changing dietary preferences. He emphasizes conserving water resources and strategic river linking to enhance agricultural productivity, moving towards balanced nutrition and accommodating evolving health consciousness.
In a bid to revamp India's agriculture sector, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed transitioning to a demand-driven model, adapting to the country's changing dietary preferences.
Naidu stressed the importance of water conservation and the strategic linking of rivers as a solution to water scarcity and to increase agricultural productivity.
Emphasizing evolving nutritional needs, he highlighted a shift from carbohydrate-rich to protein-rich diets and the necessity for balanced nutrition to meet the demands of a health-conscious population.
