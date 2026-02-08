Taiwan's Leader Hails Japan's PM for Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te extended his congratulations to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after her election victory, emphasizing the importance of collaboration on regional challenges.

President Lai underscored the significance of working together to foster peace and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region, a strategic area for both nations.

The Taiwanese leader expressed confidence that Prime Minister Takaichi's leadership would pave the way for a secure and prosperous future for Japan and its regional partners.

