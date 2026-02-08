Taiwan's Leader Hails Japan's PM for Indo-Pacific Cooperation
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her election victory. Lai expressed eagerness for collaboration on regional challenges and enhancing peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. He hopes Takaichi's leadership will ensure a secure and prosperous future for Japan and its regional partners.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te extended his congratulations to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after her election victory, emphasizing the importance of collaboration on regional challenges.
President Lai underscored the significance of working together to foster peace and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region, a strategic area for both nations.
The Taiwanese leader expressed confidence that Prime Minister Takaichi's leadership would pave the way for a secure and prosperous future for Japan and its regional partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
