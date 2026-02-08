Ukraine Targets Russian Energy Infrastructure as Dual Threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has clarified the rationale behind targeting Russian energy infrastructure, labeling it as a legitimate objective due to its financial role in weapons production. On Sunday, Zelenskiy explained that the energy sector's funding for military activities blurs the line between military and energy targets.

Addressing his strategy, Zelenskiy stated, "We do not have to choose between striking a military target or energy; both contribute to the same threat." He argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin's energy transactions are integral to his military capabilities, making attacks on these resources justified.

Zelenskiy concluded that striking the energy sector directly undermines the financial foundation supporting Russian military operations. "All of this is a legitimate target for us," he emphasized, reaffirming Ukraine's strategic stance against its adversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)