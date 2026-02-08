Left Menu

India's Strategic Move: DDGS Imports To Support Feed Industry

India granted a quota-based duty concession for 5 lakh tonnes of dried distillers' grains (DDGS) as part of a bilateral trade agreement. This will help meet domestic animal feed demand, reduce reliance on corn and soy imports, and stabilize prices, while aligning with India's food security objectives.

Updated: 08-02-2026 20:03 IST
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its animal feed industry, India has implemented a quota-based duty concession on 5 lakh tonnes of dried distillers' grains (DDGS). This represents a mere 1% of the country's total DDGS consumption, as part of a bilateral trade pact, according to an official statement.

The introduction of DDGS is expected to supplement domestic feed availability, helping to meet the rising demand without diverting precious food grains needed for human consumption. By reducing dependency on corn and soy imports, the nation aims to curb input cost volatility and protect its poultry, dairy, aquaculture, and livestock sectors from unstable market conditions.

With India's feed demand outpacing domestic supply due to factors such as population growth and urbanization, the prudent import measure aligns with the nation's long-term food security and export strategies. This move highlights India's commitment to stabilizing prices and supporting the growth of its livestock industry, ensuring alignment with national objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

