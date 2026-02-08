Left Menu

Himachal's Fiscal Concerns: A Battle for Rights

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, expressed concern over the abolition of the Revenue Deficit Grant, emphasizing it as a rights issue for the people. He plans to engage with central leaders in Delhi and highlighted the adverse impacts of GST on the state's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh has voiced serious concerns over the central government's decision to abolish the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). He described the cessation as impacting the rights of the state's citizens, following a financial review presentation by the state's Department of Finance on Sunday.

Sukhu emphasized that the elimination of these grants will severely affect the state's economy, which relies on them for 12.7% of its budget. The state's fiscal challenges are exacerbated by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which has lowered tax collection growth and affected Himachal's economy due to its status as a producer state.

In response, Sukhu plans to seek intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside BJP MPs and MLAs, to restore these grants. He also called for enhanced royalties on power projects to mitigate financial shortfalls, urging the central government to return projects that have reached 40 years of operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial Disputes

Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial ...

 Global
3
CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

 India
4
Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026