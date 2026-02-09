Kerala's Paddy Politics: A Tug of War Over Bonus Policy

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to retract a Finance Ministry directive pressuring the state to cease additional payments to paddy farmers. This move has sparked criticism from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who view it as an unfriendly stance towards farmers.

The directive, issued by Secretary of Expenditure V Vualnam on January 9, points to excessive central rice stocks, emphasizing the financial load imposed by continued payouts. Chandrasekhar countered, arguing that Kerala's agricultural reality, with its diverse needs and small-scale farming focus, is distinctly different from surplus-producing states.

The BJP leader contends that the state neglects production costs and procurement support for farmers, leading to increased debt. Meanwhile, state leaders maintain that they offer a supplementary Rs 6.31 per kilogram for paddy. They also argue the directive could pave the way for greater US influence in Indian agriculture under Indo-US trade agreements, advocating instead for a shift towards cultivating pulses, oilseeds, and millets.

(With inputs from agencies.)