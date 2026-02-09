Mass Food Poisoning at Andhra Pradesh Hostel: Chief Minister Orders Investigation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review following a mass illness at Devarapalli Ashram Boys' Hostel in Rampachodavaram, Polavaram district. Officials reported that 92 students exhibited symptoms including vomiting, stomach pain, fever, and diarrhoea after breakfast. The students received immediate medical attention at local hospitals and are currently stable.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the swift inspection of hostel conditions by officials. Medical examinations for other students were promptly conducted, and those afflicted with diarrhoea received necessary treatment. A special medical camp was organized, food and water samples were collected, and a Joint Inspection Committee was mandated to probe the incident. Chief Minister Naidu requested continuous updates on the health of affected students and directed the District Collector to submit a comprehensive report.

In response to the incident, the Chief Minister ordered strict departmental action and potential criminal proceedings against those responsible. The food poisoning incident, occurring on Saturday, February 7, affected 70 tribal students at the hostel. As conditions deteriorated, students were shifted to hospital ICUs for intensive care, where authorities ensure they receive optimal medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)