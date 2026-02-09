Kanpur Chaos: Lamborghini Accident Sparks Major Investigation on VIP Road

A Lamborghini car accident on Kanpur's VIP Road injured multiple individuals, authorities reported on Monday. Around 1:45 PM on Sunday, near Jhula Park Crossing, the Lamborghini struck a parked Bullet motorcycle and hit a passerby, leaving the complainant with severe injuries and damaging the bike substantially.

The FIR lists crimes under relevant sections of BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125 (a), 125 (b), and 324 (4), with Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar handling the investigation. DCP Central Kanpur, Atul Kumar Srivastava, confirmed ongoing inquiries with no current arrests.

Srivastava stated, "The injured have been hospitalized, and a profound investigation is underway." An eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, claimed, "Bouncers pulled the driver from the wrecked car before fleeing. The Lamborghini is now at Gwaltoli police station." Four to five people were hurt.

