BJP's Manjusha Nagpure Elected Unopposed as Pune Mayor Amid Unanimous Withdrawal

BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure became Pune's mayor unopposed as NCP and Congress candidates withdrew at the last minute. The BJP emerged as Pune's largest party. Parshuram Wadekar of RPI won as Deputy Mayor. The BJP aims to continue growth, committing to women's representation and extending alliance offers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:32 IST
BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP's Manjusha Nagpure took office as the unopposed mayor of Pune after NCP and Congress candidates withdrew their candidacies at the last moment. Their decision followed an appeal by BJP's Group Leader in PMC, Ganesh Bidkar, for a peaceful election respecting departed leaders Ajit Pawar and Suresh Kalmadi.

With three initial nominations submitted for the mayoral seat, the BJP, having recently resurfaced as the largest party in the PMC election, secured Nagpure's position. Additionally, Parshuram Wadekar from the Republican Party of India (Athawale) was elected as Deputy Mayor, unchallenged.

Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol expressed confidence in BJP's prospects, highlighting developmental endeavors under Prime Minister Modi and Maharashtra's government. Addressing seat allotments, Mohol emphasized BJP's commitment towards women's representation and ongoing alliance negotiations with Shiv Sena, guided by CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

