Gleam of Opportunity: Gold Futures and Silver Shine Amid Dollar Dips

Gold and silver continued their upward trend as the U.S. dollar weakened, enticing overseas buyers. Spot gold rose above $5,000 per ounce, while investors anticipate key U.S. economic data to predict future interest rate decisions. Silver also experienced gains, although it's challenged by resistance levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:37 IST
Gold and silver made notable gains on Monday, capitalizing on a weakened U.S. dollar. With spot gold trading just above $5,000 per ounce, investors keep an eye on impending U.S. jobs and inflation figures, crucial for determining the trajectory of interest rates.

The correlation between the dollar and precious metals played a significant role, according to Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at OANDA. A softer dollar benefits non-U.S. buyers, as evidenced by significant movements in gold and silver prices. Additionally, the Japanese yen's strength was attributed to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's electoral victory.

Despite platinum and palladium seeing minor declines, silver saw a 3.7% increase, although it's facing resistance at the $92.24 mark. As the market speculates on potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, anticipated data releases will be critical in shaping future policy and precious metal performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

