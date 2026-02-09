Left Menu

Adani Secures Japanese Funding for India's Green Transmission Backbone

Adani Energy Solutions has obtained long-term funding from Japanese banks for a 950km high-voltage transmission project to transport renewable energy in India. This vital infrastructure will connect solar-rich Rajasthan to urban centers, enhancing the national grid and supporting India's green energy aims.

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) announced securing long-term financing from Japanese banks for an ambitious 950km transmission project designed to evacuate green energy. This project will significantly contribute to delivering renewable energy from Rajasthan's solar-rich regions into India's national grid, thus supporting the country's expanding clean power demand.

The project is spearheaded by a high-capacity ±800 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) network with a 6,000 MW evacuation capacity, linking Bhadla in Rajasthan with Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. Set to be operational by 2029, it promises to improve grid stability for some of India's most energy-intensive regions while enabling large-scale renewable integration.

This initiative, bolstered by international confidence reflected in Japanese financing led by MUFG Bank Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, highlights Japan's leadership in transmission technology. Coupled with India's push for local manufacturing under Make-in-India, this partnership strengthens the financial and industrial links between India and Japan.

