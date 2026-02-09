Left Menu

Bhavnath Fair: Gujarat's Mini Kumbh Beckons 1.5 Million Devotees

The Bhavnath Mahadev Fair, recognized as a 'Mini Kumbh' in Gujarat, is set to draw 1.5 million devotees for Mahashivratri. Extensive preparations are underway, including special transport, cultural programs, and spiritual gatherings. The fair, featuring devotional performances and a unique Dhamru Yatra, emphasizes its heightened spiritual significance.

Updated: 09-02-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:44 IST
Preparations for the Bhavnath Mahadev Fair, now honored as a 'Mini Kumbh,' are reaching their final stages in Junagadh, Gujarat. This year, the historic fair coinciding with Mahashivratri has been elevated in spiritual significance. Kaushik Vekariya, Gujarat's Minister, and in-charge of Junagadh, alongside Pradyumn Baja, recently assessed the arrangements with administrative officials and religious leaders.

Bhardwaj Giri, head of Shri Panchdashnam Aahvan Akhada, expressed approval of the fair's new designation, highlighting the government's special arrangements to accommodate the event's increased scale. To facilitate a smooth event, the Bhavnath area will restrict vehicle access from February 11-15, with special buses for officials and staff. The fairgrounds, covering 3.5 kilometers, are already attracting significant public interest.

District Magistrate Anil Kumar Ranavasiya announced a series of cultural events from February 11-14, featuring acclaimed artists like Maithili Thakur and Suresh Wadekar. Notably, a Dhamru Yatra, including sadhus from across Gujarat, will commence on February 11. Authorities anticipate a turnout of approximately 1.5 million devotees, concluding the fair with a traditional holy dip at Mrugi Kund on Mahashivratri night.

