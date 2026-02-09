East Jaintia Hills Coal Mine Crisis: Ongoing Rescue Amidst Legal Proceedings
The East Jaintia Hills Police continue their search and rescue operation for the illegal coal mining blast of February 5, under the watchful eye of the High Court. Progress has been made with arrests and ongoing investigations, but details remain subdued due to the case's sub judice status.
The East Jaintia Hills Police persist with their search and rescue efforts following the illegal coal mining blast on February 5, despite the case being reviewed by the High Court. Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar confirmed to reporters the ongoing judicial scrutiny involving the Deputy Commissioner and police officials.
SP Kumar elaborated on the High Court's cognizance of the incident and the subsequent summons of local officials for a personal appearance, stating that the investigation continues within legal bounds. He provided assurances that the probe is advancing in the right direction, with arrests made and future conclusions anticipated.
As for court proceedings, Kumar disclosed that specifics on next appearances await official documentation. Despite the complex terrain, rescue operations have not ceased, as authorities remain hopeful in their search, aided by multiple agencies such as NDRF and SDRF.
