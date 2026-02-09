India Shelter Finance Corporation Reports Strong Q3 Performance with 31% Asset Growth

India Shelter Finance Corporation has announced its financial results for Q3 of FY26, showcasing robust growth and expansion. The company's Gross Managed Assets surged by 31% YoY, reaching Rs. 10,365 Crs, and Profit After Tax increased by 33% YoY to Rs. 128 Crs.

The corporation's branch network saw significant growth, with the addition of two new branches in Q3, bringing the total to 301. Meanwhile, the employee count reached 4,669 by the end of 2025, reflecting an expansion in operations and geographical reach.

Financial stability remains strong, with the company's Networth recorded at Rs. 3,048 Crs by December 2025. The cost of funds improved by 20 basis points QoQ to 8.3%, and spreads increased, highlighting efficient financial management.

