Left Menu

India Shelter Finance Corporation Reports Strong Q3 Performance with 31% Asset Growth

India Shelter Finance Corporation reported robust Q3 FY26 financials, with Gross Managed Assets growing by 31% YoY to Rs. 10,365 Crs and Profit After Tax rising by 33% YoY to Rs. 128 Crs. The corporation expanded its branch network to 301 locations and maintained strong profitability metrics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:07 IST
India Shelter Finance Corporation Reports Strong Q3 Performance with 31% Asset Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

India Shelter Finance Corporation has announced its financial results for Q3 of FY26, showcasing robust growth and expansion. The company's Gross Managed Assets surged by 31% YoY, reaching Rs. 10,365 Crs, and Profit After Tax increased by 33% YoY to Rs. 128 Crs.

The corporation's branch network saw significant growth, with the addition of two new branches in Q3, bringing the total to 301. Meanwhile, the employee count reached 4,669 by the end of 2025, reflecting an expansion in operations and geographical reach.

Financial stability remains strong, with the company's Networth recorded at Rs. 3,048 Crs by December 2025. The cost of funds improved by 20 basis points QoQ to 8.3%, and spreads increased, highlighting efficient financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Equity Markets Rise as M&A Deals Dominate

European Equity Markets Rise as M&A Deals Dominate

 Global
2
Naidu's Strategic Delhi Visit: Lobbying for Progress

Naidu's Strategic Delhi Visit: Lobbying for Progress

 India
3
Veteran Leader Sharad Pawar Hospitalized in Pune

Veteran Leader Sharad Pawar Hospitalized in Pune

 India
4
JGU Expands Global Reach with 10 New Academic MoUs at QS India Summit

JGU Expands Global Reach with 10 New Academic MoUs at QS India Summit

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026