Congress Women MPs Accuse Speaker of Bias Amid Parliamentary Tensions

Indian National Congress women MPs have accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of making false claims against them under pressure from the ruling party. They insisted their protests were peaceful and highlighted issues of bias and intimidation within parliamentary proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:13 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings (Photo/Youtube/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
Women parliamentarians from the Indian National Congress have taken a stand, writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with serious allegations of bias. They claim the ruling party coerced Birla into making defamatory statements against them. This development follows Speaker Birla's statement on Thursday, where he claimed he advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid attending parliamentary sessions to prevent potential unrest, allegedly orchestrated by Congress MPs.

The parliamentarians argue that their protests in the House adhered to parliamentary norms, and they have faced undue scrutiny. They highlighted how their leader, Rahul Gandhi, was consistently denied the chance to speak during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, while derogatory remarks by a BJP member against former Prime Ministers went unpunished. The MPs recount their discussion with the Speaker, who acknowledged a mistake yet deferred action pending governmental input, raising concerns of his independence.

Further, the MPs expressed that their peaceful protests maintained democratic integrity and represented a stand against unjust pressures. They emphasized their backgrounds of public service and principled opposition to the government, asserting that any suggestion of a threat by them was unfounded. They reaffirmed their commitment to democratic values and called for restoring transparency to uphold the Speaker's office's dignity and the Lok Sabha's credibility. (ANI)

