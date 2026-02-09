Congress Pushes No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

In a political move that signals deepening rifts within the Indian Parliament, Congress Members of Parliament have signed a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, according to sources reported on Monday. The initiative has gathered backing from the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), though the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has yet to articulate its stance.

Congress officials assert they have sufficient parliamentary support to proceed with the notice, even if some parties abstain. The motion underscores growing frustration, particularly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also the Leader of the Opposition, was allegedly obstructed from speaking during discussions on the President's address.

The Lok Sabha experienced repeated disruptions as opposition parties called for a debate on the India-US trade framework. Amid these tensions, the Parliament adjourned until Tuesday morning. Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized the Speaker, accusing him of marginalizing opposition voices and failing to uphold parliamentary decorum.