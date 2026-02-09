Left Menu

Congress Pushes No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

Congress, supported by the Samajwadi Party and DMK, has initiated a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. While TMC's position remains unclear, Congress is engaging other parties to gain support. This action follows disruptions concerning the India-US trade discussion and allegations of opposition sidelining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:39 IST
Congress Pushes No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a political move that signals deepening rifts within the Indian Parliament, Congress Members of Parliament have signed a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, according to sources reported on Monday. The initiative has gathered backing from the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), though the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has yet to articulate its stance.

Congress officials assert they have sufficient parliamentary support to proceed with the notice, even if some parties abstain. The motion underscores growing frustration, particularly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also the Leader of the Opposition, was allegedly obstructed from speaking during discussions on the President's address.

The Lok Sabha experienced repeated disruptions as opposition parties called for a debate on the India-US trade framework. Amid these tensions, the Parliament adjourned until Tuesday morning. Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized the Speaker, accusing him of marginalizing opposition voices and failing to uphold parliamentary decorum.

TRENDING

1
Institute Bridges Innovation with Manufacturing at Ahmedabad University

Institute Bridges Innovation with Manufacturing at Ahmedabad University

 India
2
Bullish Start: Indian Stock Markets Rally Amid US Trade Deal

Bullish Start: Indian Stock Markets Rally Amid US Trade Deal

 India
3
JK Lakshmi Cement Gears Up for Q4 Growth with New Product and Regional Expansion

JK Lakshmi Cement Gears Up for Q4 Growth with New Product and Regional Expan...

 India
4
Unveiling Kosovo's War Crimes: The Trial of Hashim Thaci and Associates

Unveiling Kosovo's War Crimes: The Trial of Hashim Thaci and Associates

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026