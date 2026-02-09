Democracy in Question: Rahul Gandhi's Voice Silenced in Lok Sabha
Congress accuses Lok Sabha of suppressing opposition voice as Rahul Gandhi is denied the opportunity to speak. Priyanka Gandhi slams the alleged undemocratic move, echoing distress over procedural bias. The conflict reflects deeper rifts within Indian politics, questioning the integrity of parliamentary norms.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session of the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent opposition leader, found himself unable to present his views, a situation that has elicited strong reactions from his party.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the proceedings, stating that such actions challenge the essence of democracy. 'It's absurd,' she remarked, pointing out the irony of attending sessions where opposition voices are stifled.
Amidst these tensions, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of regular disruptions, while Priyanka targeted Speaker Om Birla for allegedly bowing to government pressure. Further allegations surfaced as Congress MPs accused the Speaker of making defamatory claims under coercion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
