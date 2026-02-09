New Shimla Police Chief Gaurav Singh Outlines Ambitious Crime and Traffic Strategies

In a decisive move on Monday, 2013-batch IPS officer Gaurav Singh assumed the role of Superintendent of Police for Shimla district, setting clear priorities to enhance public safety. Singh addressed the media in Shimla, affirming a commitment to curbing crime, fighting drug trafficking, and alleviating traffic woes in the state capital.

Underlining the significance of a state-wide anti-drug initiative spearheaded by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Singh promised comprehensive efforts addressing both demand and supply aspects of drug trafficking. The police force will also intensify financial investigations into illicit drug networks and their back links.

Traffic management stands as a major focus area, with Singh promising to bolster police presence, implement alternative routes, and enhance communication with commuters via social media. Singh highlighted the need for strategic deployment during the tourist season and stressed intent to maintain law and order amid routine VIP movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)