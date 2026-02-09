Left Menu

China's Boost for High-Quality Listed Companies

China's stock exchanges announced measures to aid high-quality listed companies in refinancing. The initiative aims to enhance efficiency for firms with strong governance and market recognition. Companies trading below issue prices may raise funds through private placements and convertible bonds for core business operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:17 IST
China's Boost for High-Quality Listed Companies
  • Country:
  • China

China's stock exchanges have introduced new measures to support high-quality listed firms in refinancing, according to Xinhua, the state-run news agency. The exchanges plan to streamline refinancing reviews, thereby enhancing efficiency for companies with solid corporate governance, robust disclosure practices, and strong market recognition.

Listed companies on the Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing exchanges trading below their issue prices now have opportunities to raise capital. These companies can utilize methods such as private placements and convertible bond issuance to secure funds.

However, the raised capital is mandated to be used strictly for core business operations, ensuring that the new measures primarily benefit businesses with a foundational role in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

