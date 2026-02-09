Left Menu

Vijay Kumar Goel Takes Helm as Religare Broking's New MD

Vijay Kumar Goel has been appointed as the managing director of Religare Broking. Goel, with over 30 years of experience in the financial sector, will focus on scaling the company's broking business and expanding wealth product distribution. His background includes leadership roles at Motilal Oswal and Aditya Birla Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Religare Broking has named Vijay Kumar Goel as its new managing director, aiming to scale its core broking business and enhance wealth product distribution. Goel, an accomplished executive coach and consultant, assumes the role following a career spanning decades in the financial sector.

His previous experience includes 14 years with Motilal Oswal Group and 11 years with Aditya Birla Group, where he held various leadership roles in broking, wealth management, and finance sectors. Goel's expertise is expected to drive growth and strengthen client engagement for Religare Broking.

Group CHRO, Indranil Choudhury of Religare Enterprises, highlighted Goel's appointment as pivotal for the company's next growth phase, emphasizing Goel's role in enhancing Religare Broking's digital and research capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unauthorized Construction on Yamuna Flood Plain Spurs NGT Inquiry

Unauthorized Construction on Yamuna Flood Plain Spurs NGT Inquiry

 India
2
Global Outcry Over Media Mogul's Verdict

Global Outcry Over Media Mogul's Verdict

 Switzerland
3
Niloufer Chath Unveiled: Redefining Hyderabad's Vegetarian Dining Experience

Niloufer Chath Unveiled: Redefining Hyderabad's Vegetarian Dining Experience

 India
4
Jhunjhunu Tops Academic Rankings: A Leap in Rajasthan's Education

Jhunjhunu Tops Academic Rankings: A Leap in Rajasthan's Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026