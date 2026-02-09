Vijay Kumar Goel Takes Helm as Religare Broking's New MD

Religare Broking has named Vijay Kumar Goel as its new managing director, aiming to scale its core broking business and enhance wealth product distribution. Goel, an accomplished executive coach and consultant, assumes the role following a career spanning decades in the financial sector.

His previous experience includes 14 years with Motilal Oswal Group and 11 years with Aditya Birla Group, where he held various leadership roles in broking, wealth management, and finance sectors. Goel's expertise is expected to drive growth and strengthen client engagement for Religare Broking.

Group CHRO, Indranil Choudhury of Religare Enterprises, highlighted Goel's appointment as pivotal for the company's next growth phase, emphasizing Goel's role in enhancing Religare Broking's digital and research capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)