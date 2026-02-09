Left Menu

Diplomatic Chess: Larijani's Omani Conversations

Ali Larijani, adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, is set to visit Oman for discussions following recent U.S.-Iranian talks. The talks, mediated by Oman, aim to address regional cooperation and nuclear program disputes. The U.S. seeks to include Iran's missile arsenal in future negotiations, a move Iran opposes.

Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and esteemed secretary of the national security council, is preparing for a visit to Oman on Tuesday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. This visit follows indirect U.S.-Iranian dialogues conducted through Omani mediation, as diplomatic efforts intensify.

Last week's talks in the Gulf Arab state aimed to revive diplomacy amidst a U.S. naval buildup near Iran and Tehran's promises of a fierce response if provoked. Larijani is expected to engage with top Omani officials to examine recent regional and international developments and enhance bilateral cooperation.

As negotiations on Iran's nuclear program continue to stall—largely due to disputes over uranium enrichment—Washington demands inclusion of Iran's ballistic missile capability in future talks, a stipulation Tehran rejects. With tensions high, Iran claims its nuclear ambitions remain peaceful.

