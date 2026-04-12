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Stalemate in U.S.-Iran Negotiations Over Nuclear Program and Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced the end of 21 hours of negotiations with Iran without reaching a deal. Talks aimed to address Iran's nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz. The high-level discussions were the first direct U.S.-Iranian talks since 1979, amid ongoing regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 07:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 07:28 IST
Stalemate in U.S.-Iran Negotiations Over Nuclear Program and Strait of Hormuz
JD Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Sunday that negotiations with Iran in Islamabad ended without an agreement after 21 hours of discussion. Despite efforts, Iran did not accept U.S. terms aimed at preventing nuclear weapon development, leaving the preliminary ceasefire and control of the Strait of Hormuz in question.

These negotiations marked the most significant U.S.-Iranian engagement since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, gathering key figures like U.S. President Trump, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian officials Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Abbas Araqchi. The talks, however, concluded with unresolved issues, affecting global energy supplies and regional stability.

Iranian state media reported ongoing technical exchanges, while Vance highlighted the high stakes and contentious atmosphere during discussions. Iran demands include controlling the Strait of Hormuz and reparations, whereas the U.S. focuses on unhindered global shipping and dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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