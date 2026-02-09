Left Menu

Gold Prices Surpass $5,000 Amid Dollar Weakness and Rate Speculations

Spot gold prices have surged past the $5,000-per-ounce mark due to a weaker U.S. dollar and anticipation of U.S. economic reports. Lower interest rates are suspected to maintain gold's allure, with global central banks, notably China's, increasing their gold reserves, highlighting a shift from the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spot gold prices climbed to over $5,000 per ounce on Monday, bolstered by the lower value of the U.S. dollar amid forthcoming American economic reports that have piqued investor interest in future interest rates. Spot gold ascended 1% to $5,008.51 per ounce by 1141 GMT after last Friday's 4% rise. U.S. gold futures for April delivery also ticked upwards by 1% to $5,029.40 per ounce.

"Gold is regaining its traditional role as a neutral sovereign asset, explaining the burgeoning demand, especially as confidence in the U.S. dollar wanes," stated Rania Gule, a senior market analyst at XS.com. With the dollar declining by 0.3%, overseas buyers find gold more affordable.

Investors are awaiting the release of January's nonfarm payrolls, consumer price index, and initial jobless claims for insights into future monetary policy, with expectations of at least two 25-basis-point rate reductions by 2026. Lower rates typically enhance gold's non-yielding appeal. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly remarked on the vulnerability of the U.S. labor market, suggesting potential further rate cuts. Meanwhile, China's persistent gold acquisitions for over a year, as reported by the People's Bank of China, underscore a strategy for diminishing dependency on the U.S. dollar and mitigating related geopolitical and financial risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

