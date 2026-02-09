Chidambaram Criticizes Government's 'Forgettable' Budget Amid Investment Decline

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram launched a scathing attack on the government, condemning the Union Budget 2026-27 as a 'forgettable' document in the Rajya Sabha. He pointed to drastic reductions in capital expenditure amid persistent investment stagnation affecting both public and private sectors, as well as dwindling foreign investment.

Addressing the challenges of youth unemployment, Chidambaram argued that the government's internship scheme failed to make an impact, with disappointing uptake from young job seekers. He criticized the government's fiscal policy, questioning how 'Reform Express' can gather momentum amid slow growth rates.

Highlighting cuts in agriculture and rural development budgets, Chidambaram emphasized the negative implications for rural infrastructure. He also criticized the allocation reductions, arguing they undermine essential services such as the Jal Jeevan mission, while defense and manufacturing outlays remain inadequate.

(With inputs from agencies.)