Left Menu

Chidambaram Criticizes Government's 'Forgettable' Budget Amid Investment Decline

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized the Union Budget 2026-27, labeling it 'forgettable'. He highlighted cuts in capital expenditure and investment stagnation, while youth unemployment remains a challenge. The government's fiscal policies and alleged neglect of rural areas were also called into question.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:13 IST
Chidambaram Criticizes Government's 'Forgettable' Budget Amid Investment Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram launched a scathing attack on the government, condemning the Union Budget 2026-27 as a 'forgettable' document in the Rajya Sabha. He pointed to drastic reductions in capital expenditure amid persistent investment stagnation affecting both public and private sectors, as well as dwindling foreign investment.

Addressing the challenges of youth unemployment, Chidambaram argued that the government's internship scheme failed to make an impact, with disappointing uptake from young job seekers. He criticized the government's fiscal policy, questioning how 'Reform Express' can gather momentum amid slow growth rates.

Highlighting cuts in agriculture and rural development budgets, Chidambaram emphasized the negative implications for rural infrastructure. He also criticized the allocation reductions, arguing they undermine essential services such as the Jal Jeevan mission, while defense and manufacturing outlays remain inadequate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident En Route to Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident En Route to Pre-Wedding Ceremony

 India
2
Government Moves to Address Teacher Shortage in Jammu and Kashmir

Government Moves to Address Teacher Shortage in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
3
Punjab Police Launches Massive Arrest Operation to Combat Crime and Drugs

Punjab Police Launches Massive Arrest Operation to Combat Crime and Drugs

 India
4
Middle East Nations Condemn Israel's West Bank Settlement Expansion

Middle East Nations Condemn Israel's West Bank Settlement Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026