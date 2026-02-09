Himachal Pradesh Petition Committee Resolves Seven Cases, Defers Others

The Petition Committee of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha made significant progress on Monday by resolving seven petitions out of 19 that were under review. The committee focused on cases primarily involving the Revenue and Forest Departments, while some were deferred for more deliberation, according to a press release.

The meeting, chaired by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, saw members Neeraj Nair, Kamlesh Thakur, and Anuradha Rana join forces with Vidhan Sabha Secretary Yashpal Sharma. Chief Secretary KK Pant also provided oral evidence to the committee, shedding light on departmental issues.

While petitions concerning the Health Department were also reviewed, the Committee opted to postpone decisions on these. Pathania highlighted that their mission is to offer quick justice to people who suffer from bureaucratic delays or harassment, encouraging citizens to seek help from the Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)