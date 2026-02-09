Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Petition Committee Resolves Seven Cases, Defers Others

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's Petition Committee resolved seven out of 19 petitions, focusing mainly on issues related to the Revenue and Forest Departments. Further decisions were postponed for additional consideration. Citizens can approach the Committee for swift justice against bureaucratic harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:28 IST
Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania during 2025 monsoon session in Shimla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Petition Committee of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha made significant progress on Monday by resolving seven petitions out of 19 that were under review. The committee focused on cases primarily involving the Revenue and Forest Departments, while some were deferred for more deliberation, according to a press release.

The meeting, chaired by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, saw members Neeraj Nair, Kamlesh Thakur, and Anuradha Rana join forces with Vidhan Sabha Secretary Yashpal Sharma. Chief Secretary KK Pant also provided oral evidence to the committee, shedding light on departmental issues.

While petitions concerning the Health Department were also reviewed, the Committee opted to postpone decisions on these. Pathania highlighted that their mission is to offer quick justice to people who suffer from bureaucratic delays or harassment, encouraging citizens to seek help from the Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

