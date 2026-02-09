Russian Strikes Target Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated further as Russian forces targeted Ukraine's state-run oil and gas company, Naftogaz. According to the company's CEO, Sergii Koretskyi, the facilities in the Poltava and Sumy regions have been significantly damaged.

Koretskyi announced on Facebook that the Poltava region facilities came under attack for two consecutive days, highlighting the severity and frequency of these strikes.

This latest offensive marks the 20th assault on Naftogaz's infrastructure since the year began, further exacerbating the energy crisis in the war-torn country.

(With inputs from agencies.)