Coordinated Crackdown: Security Forces Target Insurgents in Manipur

From February 1 to 7, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, conducted intelligence-driven operations across Manipur. These efforts resulted in the arrest of seven insurgents and the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and explosives.

Security forces conduct joint operations across various districts in Manipur (Photo/Manipur Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation spanning from February 1 to 7, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, collaborating closely with Manipur Police, mounted a series of coordinated raids targeting insurgent groups in Manipur. The joint missions, driven by precise intelligence, led to the arrest of seven insurgents and the considerable seizure of munitions.

On February 1, a targeted operation in Mayang Imphal by Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos led to the capture of a Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA) cadre, retrieving a smartphone and SIM card. This set the stage for a subsequent discovery on February 2 of a concealed insurgent hideout near Tonglhang village, from which a cache of weapons and explosives was seized.

Operations continued, with significant apprehensions and recoveries occurring throughout Imphal's districts. February 3 witnessed the recovery of a diverse array of arms and ammunition by a proactive operation near Loktak Lake. Simultaneously, along the India-Myanmar border, security forces thwarted an ambush attempt, securing additional arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

