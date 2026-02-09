Left Menu

Global Outcry Over Jimmy Lai's Sentencing

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the 20-year sentence handed to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai as unjust. This case, emblematic of Beijing's clampdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, has garnered worldwide attention. Rubio called for Lai’s humanitarian parole amid growing international concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:24 IST
Global Outcry Over Jimmy Lai's Sentencing
Jimmy Lai
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the sentencing of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, labeling it an 'unjust and tragic conclusion' to a contentious legal battle. Lai's situation has underscored increasing international scrutiny over Beijing's impact on civic freedoms in Hong Kong.

Jimmy Lai, sentenced to 20 years in prison, was a central figure in Hong Kong's largest national security case. His verdict highlights the global apprehension regarding China's influence and its broader implications on human rights in the region.

In response to these developments, Secretary Rubio has pushed for authorities to offer Lai 'humanitarian parole.' This appeal is reflective of the broader demand from global leaders for Beijing to reassess its stance on freedom of expression within the former British colony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Extends Electoral Roll Deadline in West Bengal Amidst Claims of Irregularities

Supreme Court Extends Electoral Roll Deadline in West Bengal Amidst Claims o...

 India
2
Traffic Advisory for Cricket World Cup Events in Delhi

Traffic Advisory for Cricket World Cup Events in Delhi

 India
3
Vox Surge in Aragon's Election: A Sign of Shifting Political Winds

Vox Surge in Aragon's Election: A Sign of Shifting Political Winds

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: India-US Focus on Semiconductors and AI Impact Summit 2026

Strengthening Ties: India-US Focus on Semiconductors and AI Impact Summit 20...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026