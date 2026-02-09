On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the sentencing of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, labeling it an 'unjust and tragic conclusion' to a contentious legal battle. Lai's situation has underscored increasing international scrutiny over Beijing's impact on civic freedoms in Hong Kong.

Jimmy Lai, sentenced to 20 years in prison, was a central figure in Hong Kong's largest national security case. His verdict highlights the global apprehension regarding China's influence and its broader implications on human rights in the region.

In response to these developments, Secretary Rubio has pushed for authorities to offer Lai 'humanitarian parole.' This appeal is reflective of the broader demand from global leaders for Beijing to reassess its stance on freedom of expression within the former British colony.

