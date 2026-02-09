Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice in Tragic Kanpur Lamborghini Accident

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the government for alleged partiality in handling the tragic Lamborghini accident in Kanpur, urging for equitable legal proceedings. Speaking on Monday, Yadav pointed out the incident's severe consequences, emphasizing that justice should not cater preferentially to the influential.

The accident, which has sparked widespread political commentary, involved a Lamborghini that collided with a parked motorcycle and a passerby on Kanpur's VIP Road, injuring several individuals. Police investigations have named Shivam Mishra, son of a prominent businessman, as the driver. The vehicle has been seized, and an FIR has been updated to reflect these findings.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal stressed that the law applies uniformly, regardless of the car's make. The case is proceeding under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. With no arrests made yet, investigations continue as political figures, including BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi, assert that strict actions are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)