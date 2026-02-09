Left Menu

Aye Finance IPO: A Promising Start with 12% Subscription on Day One

Aye Finance's IPO gained 12% subscription on its first day, with retail investors showing 26% interest. The company aims to raise Rs 1,010 crore, with bids invited till February 11. Funds will aid in expanding its micro and small enterprises lending operations, with listing expected on February 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:51 IST
Aye Finance IPO: A Promising Start with 12% Subscription on Day One
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aye Finance witnessed a modest start with a 12% subscription on its debut day. According to data from NSE, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) received bids for over 5.4 million shares against an offering of 45.5 million shares.

Retail individual investors (RIIs) showed stronger interest with a 26% subscription, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) accounted for 13%. However, non-institutional investors contributed minimally, subscribing to only 1% of their allocated shares.

Aiming to raise Rs 1,010 crore, the company has set a price band of Rs 122-129 per share, valuing it at Rs 3,184 crore at the higher end. The capital raised will support business expansion and bolster the company's capital base. The IPO will conclude on February 11, with Aye Finance expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on February 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCP Emerges Victorious in Pune Zilla Parishad With 51 Seats

NCP Emerges Victorious in Pune Zilla Parishad With 51 Seats

 India
2
Delhi CM Offers Financial Aid to Fire Victims' Families

Delhi CM Offers Financial Aid to Fire Victims' Families

 India
3
Zimbabwe Secures First T20 World Cup Victory With Dominant Win Over Oman

Zimbabwe Secures First T20 World Cup Victory With Dominant Win Over Oman

 Sri Lanka
4
Promise or Exploitation? Odisha's Farmers Demand Justice

Promise or Exploitation? Odisha's Farmers Demand Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026