Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth Fund: A New Era Unveiled
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is set to launch its 2026-2030 strategy, focusing on industry, minerals, AI, and tourism, while reconsidering real estate mega-projects. The strategy aims to attract global capital to support Vision 2030 amid fiscal challenges from low oil prices.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is poised to announce its strategic plan for 2026-2030, Reuters sources revealed on Monday.
The $925 billion fund's draft strategy was shared with key investors during a Riyadh conference, focusing on sectors like industry, minerals, and AI, while scaling down costly real estate projects like The Line.
This recalibration marks a major shift in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, reflecting fiscal strains due to lower-than-expected oil prices.
