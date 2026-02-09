Left Menu

Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth Fund: A New Era Unveiled

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is set to launch its 2026-2030 strategy, focusing on industry, minerals, AI, and tourism, while reconsidering real estate mega-projects. The strategy aims to attract global capital to support Vision 2030 amid fiscal challenges from low oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is poised to announce its strategic plan for 2026-2030, Reuters sources revealed on Monday.

The $925 billion fund's draft strategy was shared with key investors during a Riyadh conference, focusing on sectors like industry, minerals, and AI, while scaling down costly real estate projects like The Line.

This recalibration marks a major shift in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, reflecting fiscal strains due to lower-than-expected oil prices.

