Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth Fund: A New Era Unveiled

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is poised to announce its strategic plan for 2026-2030, Reuters sources revealed on Monday.

The $925 billion fund's draft strategy was shared with key investors during a Riyadh conference, focusing on sectors like industry, minerals, and AI, while scaling down costly real estate projects like The Line.

This recalibration marks a major shift in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, reflecting fiscal strains due to lower-than-expected oil prices.

