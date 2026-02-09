Indian Railways: Paving the Way for Speedy, Reliable Transit with Major Infrastructure Projects

Indian Railways has embarked on a large-scale infrastructure improvement plan to address congestion, increase line capacity, and improve safety measures. With approvals spanning Southern, Northern, and South Eastern Railways, the projects aim to streamline passenger and freight movement across India.

A pivotal undertaking is the Barbenda-Damrughutu line doubling and the Damrughutu-Bokaro Steel City third and fourth line project in Jharkhand. This expansion is essential for the Energy, Mineral, and Cement Corridor, already operating at a whopping 108% utilization. By fortifying connectivity to key industrial and energy hubs, the project enhances logistics and supply chain efficiency.

In a series of capacity-boosting efforts, Indian Railways has approved Electronic Interlocking at 34 stations and a significant bypass line to decongest the busy Ambala-Jalandhar section. These advancements are set to optimize train operations, cut detention times, and accommodate increased traffic demand, underscoring a transformative period for rail transportation in India.