Assam Governor Champions NEP 2020's Learner-Centric Vision at Key Education Review Meeting

In a significant step toward educational reform, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya led a review discussion focused on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation at Gauhati University on Monday. The session brought together representatives from over 400 colleges and 13 universities from 25 districts, aiming to align with the transformative vision of NEP 2020.

Governor Acharya underscored the necessity for colleges to evolve into multidisciplinary hubs for skills, research, and innovation, crucial for realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Highlighting the importance of diverse academic offerings and robust industry collaborations, the Governor called for four-year undergraduate programs, skill-based curricula, and entrepreneurship promotion to prepare students for modern challenges.

Emphasizing teachers as the backbone of education, the Governor advocated for continuous professional development and the adoption of digital technologies. On stakeholder roles, he urged educators, administrators, and parents to collaborate for NEP's successful execution. Meeting alongside, the Governor's OSD Prof Bechan Lal stressed revenue diversification through public-private partnerships and alumni contributions to ensure educational institutions' financial sustainability.

