Former Himachal Pradesh CM Criticizes Current Fiscal Mismanagement

Senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal has voiced concerns over the state's financial management. According to a BJP release, Dhumal emphasized that the fiscal difficulties are a result of anticipated challenges that the government failed to tackle, particularly the phased withdrawal of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), known in advance through the Finance Commission's recommendations.

Dhumal pointed out that RDG was set to end by 31 March 2026, labeling any surprise at its cessation as misleading. He criticized the government for not devising alternative revenue strategies or a strategic financial management plan when time allowed for such preparation. Implementing the Finance Commission's recommendations is a duty of the Central Government, according to Dhumal, who called on the state government to elucidate their preparedness shortcomings instead of resorting to political blame-shifting.

Recalling his tenure, Dhumal illustrated measures taken during financial strains: instating fiscal discipline, reducing discretionary spending, and promoting agriculture to boost revenue. He criticized the current administration's expenditure habits, notably appointing numerous chairpersons and advisors. He stressed the necessity for honest public communication and responsible governance in overcoming economic challenges.

