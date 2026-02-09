Tragic Incident at Indore Police College: Officer's Wife Found Dead

A tragic incident unfolded at the Police Training College (PTC) campus in Indore as a 24-year-old woman ended her life. Sneha Jadon, wife of head constable Shailendra Jadon, was discovered hanging in her residence on Monday morning.

Head constable Jadon, who provides yoga training to new recruits at PTC, found his wife's lifeless body upon returning from his morning session. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Krishna Lalchandani stated that the couple married in 2019 and are parents to a four-year-old boy. No suicide note was found, and the police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The woman's family, originating from Bihar, has been informed and is expected to arrive to contribute to the investigation. Authorities plan to gather their statements upon arrival to uncover more about this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)