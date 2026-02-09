Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Indore Police College: Officer's Wife Found Dead

A 24-year-old woman, wife of head constable Shailendra Jadon stationed at Indore's Police Training College, was found dead by hanging. She left behind no suicide note, prompting an ongoing investigation. Her family from Bihar is expected to join the probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:46 IST
Tragic Incident at Indore Police College: Officer's Wife Found Dead
DCP Krishna Lalchandani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tragic incident unfolded at the Police Training College (PTC) campus in Indore as a 24-year-old woman ended her life. Sneha Jadon, wife of head constable Shailendra Jadon, was discovered hanging in her residence on Monday morning.

Head constable Jadon, who provides yoga training to new recruits at PTC, found his wife's lifeless body upon returning from his morning session. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Krishna Lalchandani stated that the couple married in 2019 and are parents to a four-year-old boy. No suicide note was found, and the police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The woman's family, originating from Bihar, has been informed and is expected to arrive to contribute to the investigation. Authorities plan to gather their statements upon arrival to uncover more about this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

