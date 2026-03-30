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Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:28 IST
Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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