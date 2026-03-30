Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:28 IST
Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
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- Lok Sabha
- IBC
- Insolvency
- Bankruptcy
- Reforms
- Economic Stability
- Amendment
- Legislation
- India
- Debt
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