Technology Stocks Surge Amid Market Rebound

U.S. technology shares spearheaded a Wall Street rally on Monday, as stock indexes enjoyed a notable rebound. Investors siezed on market downturns from the previous week to pursue investment opportunities in the beleaguered technology sector, leading the Nasdaq to outperform other major indexes.

Oliver Pursche of Wealthspire Advisors highlighted a prevalent 'buy-the-dip' mentality among investors. Eyes are firmly fixed on upcoming economic data, which could offer insights into the Federal Reserve's strategy concerning interest rates. These findings are expected to reflect on the strength of consumer spending and economic performance in Q1.

The Nikkei in Japan also enjoyed significant gains, driven by the electoral victory of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and promising economic policies from the ruling party. Meanwhile, concerns over inflation and shifts in government bond yields worldwide underscored ongoing market volatility.