Jerome Powell Stands by Federal Reserve's Asset Buying Strategies

In a recent address at Harvard University, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his support for the central bank's strategy of asset buying despite acknowledging uncertainties about its full economic impact.

Powell emphasized that the purchase of long-term assets plays a crucial role in reducing interest rates, thereby stimulating economic activity during periods of financial stress.

However, he also noted that the drawbacks of such measures remain largely unobserved, underscoring the need for ongoing evaluation of their efficacy.