Trump Heads Negotiations on Gordie Howe Bridge's Future

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will start negotiations with Canada regarding the Gordie Howe International Bridge, currently under construction between Ontario and Michigan. The discussions will determine whether the bridge will be allowed to open.

President Donald Trump declared on Monday that the United States will initiate immediate negotiations with Canada about the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

This cross-border infrastructure, now under construction, connects Ontario, Canada, with Michigan, United States.

The discussions will focus on the conditions under which the bridge will be permitted to commence operations.

