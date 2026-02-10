Trump's Greenhouse-Gas Regulation Rollback

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Trump administration plans to overturn a key scientific determination from the Obama era that serves as the legal foundation for federal greenhouse-gas regulation. This move could significantly impact climate policy in the United States.

The report, citing U.S. officials, suggests the decision will be made this week; however, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these claims at this time.

The potential reversal has sparked discussions among environmental advocates and policymakers, who are concerned about the implications for ongoing efforts to address climate change and regulate emissions.

