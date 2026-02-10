Left Menu

Trump's Greenhouse-Gas Regulation Rollback

The Trump administration is poised to revoke an Obama-era scientific finding that underpins federal greenhouse-gas regulation, according to U.S. officials cited by The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not yet confirmed this report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 07:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 07:42 IST
Trump's Greenhouse-Gas Regulation Rollback

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Trump administration plans to overturn a key scientific determination from the Obama era that serves as the legal foundation for federal greenhouse-gas regulation. This move could significantly impact climate policy in the United States.

The report, citing U.S. officials, suggests the decision will be made this week; however, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these claims at this time.

The potential reversal has sparked discussions among environmental advocates and policymakers, who are concerned about the implications for ongoing efforts to address climate change and regulate emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Leader Backs 20-Year Sentence for Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong Leader Backs 20-Year Sentence for Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

 Global
2
New Zealand Mosque Shooter Seeks Appeal Amidst Mental Health Claims

New Zealand Mosque Shooter Seeks Appeal Amidst Mental Health Claims

 New Zealand
3
Oman's Crucial Role: Mediating U.S.-Iran Nuclear Tensions

Oman's Crucial Role: Mediating U.S.-Iran Nuclear Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
Trump Threatens to Block Gordie Howe Bridge Over Trade Dispute

Trump Threatens to Block Gordie Howe Bridge Over Trade Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026