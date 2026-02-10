Left Menu

Major Shifts on the Horizon for Canadian Funds, Software, and Advertising Giants

Canada's leading pension funds plan to divest from the UK's largest port operator in a multi-billion deal. Norwegian software giant Visma may delay its IPO amidst market instability. Creative giant WPP is set for a major structural overhaul to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 07:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 07:51 IST
Major Shifts on the Horizon for Canadian Funds, Software, and Advertising Giants

Canada's top pension funds, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, are looking to divest their stakes in Associated British Ports, potentially valuing it at over £10 billion.

Concerns over a widespread sell-off in the software sector may lead Norwegian company Visma to postpone its London IPO until late 2026. This decision marks a significant adjustment in response to global market fluctuations.

In a strategic maneuver, advertising conglomerate WPP is poised to consolidate its primary creative agencies into a single entity. This structural reorganization aims to streamline processes and boost operational efficiency ahead of an upcoming strategic reveal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Leader Backs 20-Year Sentence for Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong Leader Backs 20-Year Sentence for Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

 Global
2
New Zealand Mosque Shooter Seeks Appeal Amidst Mental Health Claims

New Zealand Mosque Shooter Seeks Appeal Amidst Mental Health Claims

 New Zealand
3
Oman's Crucial Role: Mediating U.S.-Iran Nuclear Tensions

Oman's Crucial Role: Mediating U.S.-Iran Nuclear Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
Trump Threatens to Block Gordie Howe Bridge Over Trade Dispute

Trump Threatens to Block Gordie Howe Bridge Over Trade Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026