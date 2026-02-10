Major Shifts on the Horizon for Canadian Funds, Software, and Advertising Giants

Canada's top pension funds, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, are looking to divest their stakes in Associated British Ports, potentially valuing it at over £10 billion.

Concerns over a widespread sell-off in the software sector may lead Norwegian company Visma to postpone its London IPO until late 2026. This decision marks a significant adjustment in response to global market fluctuations.

In a strategic maneuver, advertising conglomerate WPP is poised to consolidate its primary creative agencies into a single entity. This structural reorganization aims to streamline processes and boost operational efficiency ahead of an upcoming strategic reveal.

(With inputs from agencies.)