Asian Markets Surge as Tokyo Rallies Amid New Leadership

Asian stocks climbed for a second day, driven by a rally in Tokyo after Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory. However, U.S. equity futures cooled, and the dollar weakened. Global economic activities and AI developments remain in focus amidst emerging market dynamics and key U.S. economic reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 09:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 09:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks continued their upward trajectory for a second day on Tuesday as Tokyo's benchmark index led a significant rally following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory in Japan. The Nikkei 225 saw a 2.8% rise, marking its third consecutive day of gains, while MSCI's broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan increased by 0.7%.

In contrast, U.S. equity futures experienced a slight cooling, with S&P 500 e-mini futures retreating by 0.1% after a recent two-day rally. The varied performance follows Wall Street's Monday gains, where the S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite saw a 0.9% increase, driven by a recovery in technology stocks post last week's AI-induced selloff.

Additionally, the financial market faces pressures from international dynamics, particularly concerning U.S. Treasury bonds influenced by Chinese regulatory advice on concentration risk. Emerging markets play a pivotal role, especially with AI supply chains, as key U.S. economic indicators await release amidst changing currency and commodity landscapes.

