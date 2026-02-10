Asian Markets Surge as Tokyo Rallies Amid New Leadership

Asian stocks continued their upward trajectory for a second day on Tuesday as Tokyo's benchmark index led a significant rally following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory in Japan. The Nikkei 225 saw a 2.8% rise, marking its third consecutive day of gains, while MSCI's broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan increased by 0.7%.

In contrast, U.S. equity futures experienced a slight cooling, with S&P 500 e-mini futures retreating by 0.1% after a recent two-day rally. The varied performance follows Wall Street's Monday gains, where the S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite saw a 0.9% increase, driven by a recovery in technology stocks post last week's AI-induced selloff.

Additionally, the financial market faces pressures from international dynamics, particularly concerning U.S. Treasury bonds influenced by Chinese regulatory advice on concentration risk. Emerging markets play a pivotal role, especially with AI supply chains, as key U.S. economic indicators await release amidst changing currency and commodity landscapes.