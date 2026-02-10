Ceigall India Bags Revolutionary Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh
Ceigall India has secured a 220 MW solar project with battery storage worth Rs 1,700 crore from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd. The project, located in Madhya Pradesh, aims to enhance renewable energy capacity and grid stability, supporting India's clean energy transition goals.
- Country:
- India
Ceigall India announced on Tuesday its acquisition of a significant 220 MW solar project integrated with a battery energy storage system, valued at Rs 1,700 crore. This project, obtained through a competitive tariff-based bidding process, was awarded by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd.
Located at the Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, Ceigall India received the Letter of Award on February 9, 2026, for the development of Unit 1. The project, which comes with a tariff of Rs 2.70 per kWh, involves a construction phase of 24 months followed by 25 years of operation.
The initiative is anticipated to greatly enhance the state's renewable energy capacity and aligns with India's broader goals of clean energy transition and decarbonization. The inclusion of battery storage will optimize peak power management and improve grid reliability, according to Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ceigall India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
