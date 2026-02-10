Delhi's Air Quality Worsens: Rising Smog Sparks Health Concerns

The air quality in Delhi took a turn for the worse on Tuesday, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 267, placing the city in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The previous day's reading was 206, similarly categorized as 'poor'.

Multiple regions in the national capital are now shrouded in a haze of smog, raising alarm among residents, particularly those with respiratory ailments. CPCB data indicates exceedingly high AQI readings in Anand Vihar (317), Bawana (333), and other crucial areas, with Narela hitting 344, marking them as 'very poor'.

Simultaneously, the city's temperature hovered around 10.4°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports. Misty conditions persist with 97% humidity, compounding discomfort as millions grapple with elevated pollution levels.