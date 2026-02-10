Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Worsens: Rising Smog Sparks Health Concerns

Delhi's air quality has declined to 'poor' with an AQI of 267, raising health concerns. Key areas report AQI levels above 300, classified as 'very poor'. Misty weather and high humidity compound the issue, affecting millions as pollution levels rise across the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:18 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Worsens: Rising Smog Sparks Health Concerns
Morning weather visual from India Gate and Kartavya Path (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in Delhi took a turn for the worse on Tuesday, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 267, placing the city in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The previous day's reading was 206, similarly categorized as 'poor'.

Multiple regions in the national capital are now shrouded in a haze of smog, raising alarm among residents, particularly those with respiratory ailments. CPCB data indicates exceedingly high AQI readings in Anand Vihar (317), Bawana (333), and other crucial areas, with Narela hitting 344, marking them as 'very poor'.

Simultaneously, the city's temperature hovered around 10.4°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports. Misty conditions persist with 97% humidity, compounding discomfort as millions grapple with elevated pollution levels.

