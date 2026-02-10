Left Menu

Manipur Witnesses Night of Arson; Security Measures Intact

Manipur witnessed arson incidents in Ukhrul district, but authorities have mostly controlled the situation. Security forces conducted combing operations, recovering arms, while police arrested insurgents involved in criminal activities. Security was heightened with checkpoints and convoy protection along highways to ensure public safety amidst the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:20 IST
Manipur Witnesses Night of Arson; Security Measures Intact
Security personnel deployed as tension rises in Litan village, in Ukhrul (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Overnight, several houses in villages around Litan, Ukhrul district were set ablaze by unknown miscreants, according to Manipur Police. Despite the tension, the situation is largely under control, says a police press note. A Joint Control Room at Litan Police Station is managing security with senior officers on-site for vigilant monitoring.

The police emphasized that overall law and order across the state remained normal over the past 24 hours. Security forces maintained operations in vulnerable areas, recovering significant arms and ammunition. At Ngarou Chengjel hill range, forces seized numerous weapons and grenades while conducting extensive searches for criminal suspects.

Arrests were made in connection to a previous bomb explosion in Lilong Chajing, with three KCP (Apunba) cadres apprehended. Recovered items included weapons and incriminating materials. Also, security forces rescued two stranded drivers in Lamlai Chingphei Kuki, ensuring their safety through swift action.

Authorities operated 115 checkpoints across Manipur, without any detentions. Meanwhile, 306 vehicles with essential goods were secured along National Highway-37, accompanied by convoy protection. The public is urged to stay vigilant, not to spread unchecked information, and verify facts through the Central Control Room, cautioning against social media rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesco Triumphs in Rapid-Delivery Race with Whoosh

Tesco Triumphs in Rapid-Delivery Race with Whoosh

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Consider Plea Against Assam CM Over Alleged Rifle Incident

Supreme Court to Consider Plea Against Assam CM Over Alleged Rifle Incident

 India
3
Inferno Erupts from Suspected LPG Blast, Two Injured

Inferno Erupts from Suspected LPG Blast, Two Injured

 India
4
ICC Navigates Stormy Waters: Pakistan to Play India in T20 Clash

ICC Navigates Stormy Waters: Pakistan to Play India in T20 Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026