Manipur Witnesses Night of Arson; Security Measures Intact

Overnight, several houses in villages around Litan, Ukhrul district were set ablaze by unknown miscreants, according to Manipur Police. Despite the tension, the situation is largely under control, says a police press note. A Joint Control Room at Litan Police Station is managing security with senior officers on-site for vigilant monitoring.

The police emphasized that overall law and order across the state remained normal over the past 24 hours. Security forces maintained operations in vulnerable areas, recovering significant arms and ammunition. At Ngarou Chengjel hill range, forces seized numerous weapons and grenades while conducting extensive searches for criminal suspects.

Arrests were made in connection to a previous bomb explosion in Lilong Chajing, with three KCP (Apunba) cadres apprehended. Recovered items included weapons and incriminating materials. Also, security forces rescued two stranded drivers in Lamlai Chingphei Kuki, ensuring their safety through swift action.

Authorities operated 115 checkpoints across Manipur, without any detentions. Meanwhile, 306 vehicles with essential goods were secured along National Highway-37, accompanied by convoy protection. The public is urged to stay vigilant, not to spread unchecked information, and verify facts through the Central Control Room, cautioning against social media rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)